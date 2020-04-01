How you can support your local newspaper - Jeremy Clifford, Editor-in-Chief, JPIMedia

A letter from Jeremy Clifford, Editor-in-Chief, JPIMedia

During this time of national emergency, our journalism is reaching more people across the UK than ever before, and we are working hard from our homes to keep publishing the most important news and information.

I have an important request to make of you.

The Government has recognised the vital part we have to play in helping our nation through this crisis. By designating our journalists as key workers they want us to continue to provide the public with trusted, quality news and information and to support our communities.

In order for us to continue to do this online and in print, please consider buying a copy of one of our newspapers, or purchasing a digital subscription.

With the lockdown having a major impact on our communities and many of our valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on your support.

Our journalists are trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world.

But this comes at a price. We need your support more than ever, and in return, we will continue to cover the news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting stories happening in these dark days.

By supporting us, we can continue to support you.

Thank You

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish you all the best in the coming weeks.

Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.