Police in Banbridge received a report at around 10am on Wednesday (March 7) of a suspicious approach to a child in the Ballygowan Park area of the town on Tuesday.

A man in a high sided metallic blue van is believed to have approached a child.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently being investigated.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information that could assist them. Please call police on 101 quoting reference number 311 7/3/18.