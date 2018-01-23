Police investigating sudden death of man in Co Down

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man near Cabra in Co Down yesterday.

The man, named locally as retired builder Kevin Campbell, is believed to have been knocked down by a car as he attempted to stop it rolling down a hill outside his Islandmoyle Road home.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that emergency response crews, including the Air Ambulance, were tasked to the incident at around 4:30pm.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 16:29 on 22 January 2018 following reports of a male trapped under a vehicle near the Islandmoyle Road, Cabra,” a spokesperson said.

“Two Rapid Response Vehicle Paramedics and one A&E crew were dispatched to the incident. The Air Ambulance also attended.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, one patient was taken from the scene by land ambulance.”

Despite the best efforts of emergency services personnel, it’s believed Mr Campbell died on the way to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 60-year-old man following an incident in the Islandmoyle Road area of Cabra shortly after 4.35pm yesterday, Monday, 22 January.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”