Lockhart vow on £10k allowance

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said she will be using a ‘minimal’ amount from a £10,000 allowance granted to MPs during the Coronavirus crisis.

As a result of the Coronavirus forcing many to work from home, Members of Parliament are now entitled to claim £10,000 for additional office costs, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.

This figure is on top of the £26,000 MPs can claim to cover office costs.

Ms Lockhart has clarified that rather than a payment to MPs, the money can only be spent supporting the MP, or their team to work from home.

It is understood the additional allowance can be used to buy equipment such as laptops and printers for staff having to work from home.

Commenting on the funds, the recently elected DUP MP said: “The headline being shared with regards to the £10,000 office allowance has been widely misconstrued as a payment to MPs personally.

“This is completely untrue. None of this money comes personally to an MP and only what is justifiable and necessary will be spent of this allowance.

“By their very nature a constituency office is public facing and therefore there is no facility to work from home. We must protect personal data in accordance with GDPR and for that reason personal devices cannot be used.”

The DUP representative also said that while she will be doing everything in her power to support her constituents, she would be using a “minimal” amount of the allowance.

“I and my staff will not be found wanting when my constituents need me the most,” she said.

“In the past month we have worked tirelessly to assist many people and answer literally thousands of queries. It is vital that we have equipment that is secure and usable in a home setting.

“I will be using my normal office running cost budget and if required, a minimal amount of the £10,000 to equip my staff for the coming months.

“Their safety and ability to work at maximum capacity is of utmost importance to me. I depend on them day and daily to assist me in the many queries that come across my desk.”

