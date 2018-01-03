PSNI Armagh share 'good news' about roads reopening

PSNI Armagh have told of their delight that roads in their area have been reopened.

A post on PSNI Armagh Facebook page says: "Some GOOD news to get sharing now!

"The following roads, thanks to the combined might of roads service, NIE, ourselves...and some burly local farmers...are now reopened:

-Monaghan Road, Middletown.

-Mullalelish Road, Richhill.

-Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill.

-Corcreevy Road, Richhill.

-Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh.

- Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh.

Please continue to expect the unexpected. Many trees will be weakened and may still come down over night.

Whilst it seems like the wind has eased, the Amber warning is still in place until 4am. After that it is still a yellow warning so don't get complacent.

Stay safe out there."