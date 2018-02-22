Red carpet awaits for Bridge Integrated PS

Pupils from Bridge Integrated Primary School’s Film Club are set to walk the red-carpet having been nominated for a national award at the 2018 Into Film Awards.

Their Into Film club has been nominated for their exceptional engagement with film, and are invited to attend a star-studded ceremony to be hosted by popular TV and radio presenter Gemma Cairney at BFI Southbank on Tuesday, March 13.

The Awards are hosted by film education charity, Into Film, and pay tribute to outstanding 5-19-year-olds who have shown exceptional achievement in filmmaking, film reviewing or within their film clubs, and to educators who have demonstrated inspirational use of film in the classroom at the annual awards.

Into Film clubs are free for state-funded schools and non-school settings, such as youth clubs and libraries.

They are also offered to Independent schools for a fee. Each club has access to a catalogue of over 3000 films, numerous resources, a range of activities and exclusive events, as well as training and development support from Into Film.

Bridge Integrated Primary School has just over 400 pupils and is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

It has had a Film Club for the past five years and the 36 members, aged between 8 and 11 years old, meet every week for one hour to watch, discuss and review movies.

It has proved to be one of the most popular clubs in the school and last year they achieved a Platinum Film Buff status in Into Film’s popular initiative, the first school in the UK to achieve that honour.

The children are being recognised for their meaningful commitment to and use of what film clubs can offer.

Club leader, teacher and Into Film NI ambassador, Paul Scowcroft said “I am so proud to have Bridge Integrated Primary School’s Film Club nominated for Film Club of the year because it validates our ethos of appreciating diversity and tolerance. Our members pride themselves in choosing a variety of different movies that broaden their viewing habits and go beyond simple multiplex fare.We are continually searching for stories that open our minds and broaden our horizons.”

Designed to recognise, showcase and celebrate young people’s involvement in film and education, the Into Film Awards, now in its 4th year, will bring together film industry professionals and young people to shine a spotlight on the filmmaking, film-reviewing or film club achievements of 5-19 year olds from across the UK. The short films nominated explore a wide range of issues, often pertinent to their age group such as bullying, self-confidence, school, friendships and first relationships. The non-filmmaking categories – the film clubs of the year and teacher of the year - recognise creative use of film as an educational tool in school.

The Awards will be judged by a panel of industry leaders including: film producer and co-founder of the Academy Award-winning Aardman Animations, Peter Lord (Chicken Run, Arthur Christmas and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit), art director, Lydia Fry, (Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2), BAFTA Award-winning actor, Jamie Bell (Jumper, Fantastic Four and Billy Elliot), and founder and CEO of IMDb, Col Needham.

Paul Reeve, CEO of Into Film comments: “The Into Film Awards are a jewel in the crown event and a unique opportunity to celebrate young people and their teachers’ incredible achievements working with film throughout the year. I am very proud to be able to showcase such remarkable creative talent and passion for film, and equally proud of the film industry’s wonderful support of the Awards. With the current squeeze on arts and creative subjects in many schools, it is more important than ever that we’re able to recognise their importance, and demonstrate the hugely positive impact they have on young people’s lives and learning.”

The Into Film Awards are made possible thanks to the support from the film industry through sponsorship. This year’s education partners are NATE (National Association for the Teaching of English), GTM (Guardian Teacher Network) and First News.

For full details about the Into Film Awards visit: http://www.intofilm.org/awards

For further information about Into Film, to start a free film club and access resources, visit: www.intofilm.org