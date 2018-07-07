Road crash victim named

The young man killed in a road accident at Drumbo has been named locally.

He was Philip William Capper of Gregorlough Road, Dromore.

It's understood this is the second road tragedy to hit the family in eight months - with Philip's cousin Ross Capper (18) killed in a motor vehicle accident near his home on the Dungannon Road, Portadown, in November last year.

Philip was the adored son of Howard and Heather and much loved brother of David and Joanne.

His funeral will take place from his home 59 Gregorlough Road, Dromore, Co Down, on Wednesday 11th July at 1pm (service at 12:30 pm) for Church service in Banbridge Baptist Church at 2pm followed by interment in Kernan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Banbridge Baptist Church Youth Work c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE. (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please).

Police said a man in his 20s had died following an accident on the Back Road in Drumbo on Friday evening (July 6).

Inspector Robinson said: “The man was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor that it is believed left the road shortly after 9:15 pm. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash camera footage from the area, anyone witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on the Back Road and who observed the tractor prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1474 06/07/18.”