Roadworks at Ballyward

A £350,000 road improvement scheme on the A50 Ballyward Road, Ballyward is due to begin on Monday, January 8, 2018.

The scheme will involve drainage works and the resurfacing of a 2km stretch of the A50 Ballyward Road, Ballyward from the Flush Road junction to the Gargarry Road/Clanmaghhery Road junction.

The work is expected to be completed by March 2, 2018.

To facilitate the works the A50 Ballyward Road will be closed from Monday, January 8, to Friday, March 2, 2018 from 9am to 4:30pm during the week and open at weekends and evenings.

The diversion route will be signed via A50 Ballyward Road, B7 Dromara Road/Tirkelly Road/Ballyroney Road/Dromore Street, A25 Main Street/Downpatrick Street/Castlewellan Road/Dublin Road and A50 Bann Road.