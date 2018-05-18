Ronnie raises funds for Air Ambulance NI

Dromore man Ronnie Herdman - a contestant in the upcoming ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ evening in Banbridge - held a successful fundraiser at Dromore High School on May 12.
The Car Boot Sale and Family Fun Day featured demonstrations by local firefighters and Dromore Red Cross, as well as a visit from the police motorbikes and a vintage military vehicle.
Money raised on the day will be added to that raised at the spectacular ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 9 at 7.30pm in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.
Being organised by the Dromore Community Charity Events Committee, proceeds from the musical fundrasier will be presented to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
Tickets for the over 18s only event are priced £15 each and some can still be purchased by contacting Peter Branker BEM on 07429 053640.