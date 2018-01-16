Several local schools close as wintry weather hits

With the forecast sleet and snow having hit many local areas overnight and this morning, several schools have closed and motorists are being warned to slow down and drive with extra care.

A number of local schools have taken the decision to close due to the worsening weather conditions. They include: Rathfriland High School, New-Bridge Integrated College, Bronte Primary School, Drumadonnell Primary School, St Colman’s Primary School and All Saints Nursery.

For the latest information log on to www.eani.org.uk/schools/school-closures

Meanwhile, with conditions on many roads hazardous, Banbridge PSNI are warning drivers to take extra care.

“Slow down, leave 10 minutes early, thoroughly defrost your vehicle, ensure your headlights are clear and more importantly turned on before you even consider driving this morning,” a police spokesperson said.

“From some of the reports it would seem people are driving in Alaska. Folks it’s a skiff of the white stuff, if we all slow down, show more patience and a little more respect for each other we’ll all make it through this.”

One of the worst affected routes is the Banbridge Road in Rathfriland, which is currently impassable due to heavy snow, according to police.

“People are still trying to drive through it. Please avoid the area,” a PSNI spokesman said.

According to the Met Office, a yellow weather warning of snow and ice remains in place until 6pm on Wednesday, with northern and western areas expected to be worst hit.