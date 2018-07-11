Swung a punch at paramedic helping him

A 51-year-old man who swung a punch at a paramedic after he crashed during a drink driving incident was given a three month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous court hearing Robert John Bingham, Levaghery Gardens, Portadown, pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

He admitted resisting a constable on July 12 last year, dangerous driving at Mullahead Road, Portadown, common assault, failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving with excess alcohol in blood, disorderly behaviour at Gilford Road, Portadown, and disorderly behaviour in the accident and emergency department of Craigavon Area Hospital.

He was fined £150 for failing to provide a specimen of breath while on the other charges he was given concurrent three month prison sentences.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months on the excess alcohol and dangerous driving charges.

The court heard that the defendant was seen driving after he had consumed six bottles of beer and a half bottle of whisky with a dog on his lap.

Bingham swung a punch at a paramedic who was assisting him and struggled with police who had to apply leg restraints.

He refused to provide a breath test and at Craigavon Area Hospital he began shouting and swearing causing distress to other patients.

Bingham continued to be abusive to police and at Armagh police station he punched the custody sergeant in the chest.

He was abusive to security staff and used the word ‘n---er’ in reference to the custody sergeant.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had been off alcohol for a long time and on this day he went to the off licence.

The lawyer said Bingham was shocked at his behaviour.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the use of the ‘n’ word was completely unacceptable in this day and age.