Taxi driver was doing up to 70 miles per hour in 30 limit

While driving through Portadown a 47-year-old was detected travelling at speeds more than twice the limit.

Thomas White, Old Clare Road, Tandragee, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess speed on October 16 this year. He was also given three penalty points.

The court heard that at 3am police in Bridge Street, Portadown saw a car travelling in the direction of Lurgan.

In the 30mph speed limit it reached speeds of 60 to 70mph over a distance of one mile.

When spoken to by police White confirmed he was a taxi driver and was driving a taxi at the time.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he worked as a self-employed taxi driver.