This year's NI Leisure Show is back and better than ever

After the huge success of 2017, the NI Leisure Show is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, having opened its doors on Friday, November 2 to hundreds of excited travel and leisure fans.

Hundreds of families delightedly took part in this year's adrenaline-fuelled challenge, with loads of fun prizes up for grabs!

The jam-packed show, which is also open Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4 from 10am - 5pm, is proudly hosted by Nutt Promotions and sponsored this year by Calor NI.

Due to popular demand after a popular show last year, the show has been extended into two huge halls with a vast array of traders and dealers showcasing an even larger range of motorhomes, caravans and camper vans this year – along with accessories and consumables – with great deals and bargains on offer.

Popular chef Paula McIntrye, who will be on hand throughout the weekend, was also there on Friday night cooking up a storm for delighted fans, who were jostling in the queue for her camping-friendly mouth-watering and warming two-course meal.

Speaking ahead of this year's launch, Paula enthused: ''I’m delighted to be involved in this year's NI Leisure Show.

A range of stunning static caravans await local travel and leisure fans

''Confined cooking facilities needn’t be a barrier to delicious food. I’ll be using the best of local ingredients to cook up dishes that can be prepared on a couple of rings or butane camper stove.

''I have first-hand experience of cooking in a camper-van so it’ll be great to be able to show what can be done to the wider audience!''

With eye-popping somersaults on show from the Go-Fyt Warriors, who are hosting fun-fuelled challenges all weekend suitable for all ages, this year’s show promises to provide all-round entertainment for the entire family, as Friday evening saw dozens of delighted children - and their parents - take on the obstacle course with at times hilarious consequences.

Representative Kevin Howlette said: ''We’re delighted to have Go-Fyt Warrior here in a series of races and challenges for you all to become NI Warriors. Once you enter our ninja challenge your life will never be the same again.''

This year's NI Leisure Show takes place across two jam-packed halls, with an extra date added due to popular demand

And that's not all! There are mobile homes, jet skis, boats, tents and everything else within the leisure industry.

The family-friendly event of course also boasts a range of delicious refreshments, entertainment and camping packages, with many travel companies offering unique holiday prizes.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of trips to local shopping centres for those camping at the show.

Billy Nutt of Nutt Travel explained: ''Last year we were happy to welcome members of the Caravan Club and Motorhome Owners Club to stay with us in Balmoral Park for the weekend.

This year's NI Leisure Show continues this weekend

‘‘We are delighted that this year this arrangement will continue and will be extended to members of the Republic of Ireland branches of these clubs.

''We plan to have over 500 units camping with us over that weekend with something for all to see and do.

''For three nights stay, plus three day's admission, including a shuttle service into Lisburn city centre and Sprucefield on Friday and Saturday morning with entertainment on Saturday evening, altogether it costs only £20 / euros and £15 / euros for OAPs.’’

A free shuttle transfer service is also operating from Lisburn Railway Station to the show site at Balmoral Park.

Last minute tickets are still available to purchase at the door. Visit nileisure.com for more information.

Free parking facilities at Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Crowds gather at this year's first day of the NI Leisure Show

Families of all ages will be delighted with the delicious refreshments

Fishing fans will be delighted with this year's offering and practical course

Hundreds of caravans are on show for delighted travel fans

Our four-legged friends are not forgotten at the NI Leisure Show, with this vibrant display of transportable kennels