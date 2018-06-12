Threatened to ‘put a bullet in man’s ear’

A 31-year-old man who threatened to put a bullet behind a man’s ear was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Sean Fintan Burns, Lime Grove, Lurgan, admitted sending a message on August 15 last year, namely a threat to put a bullet behind the ear of a man.

No details of the offence were outlined at the court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Burns: “You do not go threatening to shoot people.”

She certified the offence so serious there was only one penalty she could impose, sentencing Burns to two months in prison but suspended the sentence for two years.