ABC: Parking charges suspended

Off street car parking charges within the bounds of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have been suspended.

A spokesperson for the Council confirmed the decision has been made to protect citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the interest of public health, all off street parking charges and enforcement (except in exceptional circumstances) will be suspended from 6pm on 26th March,” said the spokesperson.

“This suspension has been introduced to protect the citizens of the Borough during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Council would like to reinforce the message to stay at home and stay safe.”

Adam Morton , Local Democracy Reporting Service