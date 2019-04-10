Drivers warned of ‘risk of icy conditions’

The Department for Infrastructure has warned motorists to expect icy conditions on roads in the north, west and south of the Province tomorrow morning.

While “selective roads are being salted”, the department has urged road users to exercise caution when travelling.

“There is a risk of icy conditions on some roads in the north, west and south of the Province on Thursday morning, including roads in the DBFO contract area (M1 J7 Sprucefield to J15 Stangmore and the A4 Dual Carriageway from M1 J15 to Ballygawley and the A1 Route from Sprucefield to the Border),” a DfI statement said.

“Salting is planned for the main routes likely to be affected. Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

“Elsewhere DfI Roads engineers continue to monitor temperatures and will undertake additional salting of network if required overnight and into Thursday morning.”