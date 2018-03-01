Department hoping £250k road safety scheme will get under way this weekend as planned

A £250,000 road safety improvement scheme on the A1 at Banbridge is due to get under way on March 4, the Department for Infrastructure has said.

Given the current snowy and icy conditions, the department has said it is monitoring the weather, but hopes the works will be able to start on Sunday as planned.

The scheme, designed to improve safety for motorists, involves the erection of a central reserve safety barrier between Bannview Road Bridge and Castlewellan Road Bridge on the Banbridge Bypass.

“To facilitate installation of the barrier, it is necessary to permanently close all crossing points along this stretch of the A1,” a DfI spokesperson explained.

“This significant investment of £250,000 will greatly improve road safety along this extremely busy stretch of the A1. The installation of the central safety barrier is welcome news for the 30,000 drivers who use the road each day.

“This is the third in a number of incremental improvements which may be progressed in advance of the delivery of the full A1 Junctions Phase 2 scheme. The works, when complete, will deliver benefits for all road users for many years to come.”

The spokesperson added: “The temporary traffic management required to carry out the works safely will consist of a 40mph speed restriction and lane closures adjacent to the central median in both the northbound and southbound carriageways. To minimise disruption to motorists, the lane closures are scheduled for overnight, between 7:30pm and 6am Monday to Friday and all day at the weekends. The 40mph speed restriction will apply at all times for the safety of road users ‎until works are fully completed.

“DfI Roads has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.”

Work on the Bannview Road Bridge to Castlewellan Road Bridge section of A1 safety barrier is expected to be complete within three to four weeks.