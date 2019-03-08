Two people taken to hospital after serious collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Dromore, Co Down.

According to the PSNI, the incident occurred on the Lurgan Road at around 7:30am.

The air ambulance. (Archive pic)

Two people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment.

The road was closed to traffic between the junctions of Monree Road and Blackskull Road for several hours but has since reopened.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “NIAS despatched three rapid emergency crews and one doctor to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also despatched to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”