Twelfth success is hailed by local MLA

The local Orange districts have been praised for a peaceful and successful Twelfth.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart congratulated the organisers of the Loughgall Twelfth and Lower Iveagh West Orange District on a very successful programme of events.

Loughgall was heavily featured as being one of the showcase demonstrations and had rugby royalty in attendance as former Irish and British Lions captain Brian O’Driscoll was there as part of a TV programme he was making.

The Twelfth parade was the culmination of a series of events in the lead up to the big day in both villages. This was the first time in 32 years that the Twelfth celebrations were held in Donaghcloney.

Ms Lockhart said: “I want to congratulate the organising committee on hosting such a fantastic programme of events.

“I had the honour of being present and thoroughly enjoyed not just the event but the beautiful surroundings. This area has a rich history in the Orange family which began all those years ago in Dan Winters cottage. We are fortunate to have such culture on our door steps. I want to commend the organisers, the bandsmen and women, lodges, spectators and the clean up team including the Council.”

She added: “I want to congratulate the officers of Lower Iveagh West Orange District and their organising committee, Donaghcloney Linen Greer Association. I know many hours of planning and preparation went into this event but to good avail. We had a real effort this year by the committee and residents of the village.”

A local Orangeman also paid tribute to organisers and the police for their efforts in Loughgall, particularly in preventing on street drinking.