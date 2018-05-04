Upgraded climbing wall offers more thrills and challenges

It’s skies the limit for ascending adventure seekers at Gilford Community Centre, thanks to the introduction of a host of thrilling new holds and routes on the facility’s indoor climbing wall.

Suitable for all abilities and those aged four years plus, the climbing wall has proved a popular attraction at the centre and the new updates are guaranteed to offer new thrills and challenges under the expert guidance of the fully qualified staff.

Hour long public sessions are available seven days a week at various times daily, details of which are available at www.getactiveabc.com/facility/gilford-community-centre or by contacting the centre.

The climbing wall is included in the Get Active ABC Platinum Membership Scheme free of charge.

Experienced climbers are able to undertake unsupervised sessions at a discounted rate of £3.50 once approved by the centre instructors.

The climbing wall can also be booked exclusively for groups, parties and events.

Meanwhile, the centre, in conjunction with Mountaineering Ireland, are establishing Gilford Youth Climbing Club, which will meet each Tuesday evening from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

Under the professional guidance of Mountaineering Ireland and the centre’s qualified coaches, participants will learn the techniques and experience the challenge of climbing in a safe and controlled environment.

For more information contact the centre on 028 3883 1708 or email kevin@mountaineering.ie