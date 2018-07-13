Vast blaze visible across east of Province is tyre fire

A huge fire, the smoke from which could be seen across Co Down and parts of south Antrim, stems from burning tyres.

The fire brigade said that they were called to the blaze on Greenogue Road, Dromore, at around 12.30pm today, from where black plumes were billowing.

Philip Martin, duty headquarters officer in Lisburn for the fire service, said that it was a “large quantity” of tyres, and that four fire engines were at the scene.

It is thought that they were being stored on a farm.

The PSNI have been notified, but said there appeared no need for them to attend.

There is no indication of a threat to people’s safety, or that the fire was a deliberate one.