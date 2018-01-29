Vehicle smashes into wall during hit and run but driver stacks bricks into neat pile

The driver of a vehicle which smashed into a pillar at a Dromore property, failed to leave their details but piled the bricks into a neat pile, police have said.

Posting on Facebook PSNI Banbridge said: “On Thursday, January 25 we attended a hit and run at Pound Hill, Dromore that occurred between 8:00am and Midday.

“A vehicle has crashed into a bricked pillar at someone’s house and driven off, strangely the person had the decency to pile the bricks into a neat pile but not to leave their details. The vehicle involved would be badly damaged due to glass and debris that was left at the scene.

“Did you witness this incident or do you have any information relating to it? If so please contact 101 quoting the reference 903 if 25/01/2018.”