Was disorderly is hospital room

After a 19-year-old woman was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital staff had to ask members of the public to vacate an area because of her aggression.

Chloe O’Hanlon. Lurgantarry, Lurgan, admitted three charges when she appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were disorderly behaviour at the hospital, assault on a constable and resisting a constable on February 1 this year.

The court heard that at 10.20pm police attended an incident at Sandy Row in Gilford and found the defendant being restrained on the floor.

She went from calm to being agitated and her eyes were bloodshot although there was no smell of alcohol on her.

She threw a roll of carpet down stairs hitting an officer on the shin.

During the handcuffing process she kicked out at an officer.

O’Hanlon was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where she began shouting and swearing constantly in the waiting area.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said that bearing in mind where the second incident took place he made his client aware of what happened to people who did that.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was a serious aggravating aspect to the disorderly in the hospital.

The judge adjourned the case until June 6 to get a pre-sentence report.