Was speeding in hurry to get to work

In a hurry to get to work a 49-year-old man broke the speed limit in his van, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Asen Asenov, whose address was given as Flush Place, Lurgan, was fined £75 for excess speed on May 30 this year.

Three penalty points were also imposed and he was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For having a defective light on his vehicle he was fined £50.

The court heard that at 11.30pm on the Portadown Road in Lurgan police saw a Mercedes Sprinter van with a Bulgarian registration travelling in excess of the 40mph speed limit.

They followed the van for a distance of over half a mile and to keep up they were doing between 60mph and 65mph.

Police also noticed that the right rear side light was not working.

Through an interpreter Asenov said he had been rushing that day.

He explained that he had already received a warning about his job and he didn’t want to be late. He had been driving for 30 years and never had any motoring offences or accidents.