WATCH: Stunning transformation for riverside trail

Work to complete the stunning transformation of a riverside walk in Northern Ireland is nearing completion.

The Riverside Trail in Gilford will be handed over in a matter of weeks.

At the launch of the Riverside Trail Scheme in 2018 are Patricia Sands, Vice Chair of Gilford Forum; Chairman of the SOAR LAG, Cllr Gordon Kennedy; the then Lord Mayor Alderman Gareth Wilson and Elaine Cullen (Rural Programme Manager) Picture: Philip Magowan

The work undertaken by Portadown based AG Wilson Civil Engineering will see the area transformed to showcase the beautiful surroundings of Gilford.

And the company this week gave a sneak peak of the work carried out with a stunning video.

Spearheaded by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, phase two of the Gilford Riverside Trail was funded with cash from the SOAR (ABC) Village Renewal Measure.

Walkers and cyclists across the Borough will soon have the chance to meander down a picturesque pathway alongside the beautiful Bann River in Gilford, thanks to funding of £250,000 from SOAR (ABC).

Phase 1 was completed in 2014 at Stramore Park and Phase 2 will connect these lands to Woodlands Park by the creation of an 845m riverside walking and cycling trail.

The project has involved the creation of a short section of walkway over the remains of the old millrace and the construction of a new footbridge across the millrace linking the trail to Woodlands Park.

The route passes over part of the old mill race and land between the river and the in-filled mill pond.

Sharing their video on social media AG Wilson said: “As the Gilford Riverside Trail project nears completion, we are excited to share a sneak preview of the works undertaken by AGW on behalf of ABC Council.”

