‘Where is your child tonight?’ campaign launched

A hard-hitting campaign aimed at encouraging parents to always know where their children are, what they are doing and who they are with, was launched across the Borough last week by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and PSNI.

The ‘Where is your child tonight?’ campaign shows the image of a young girl slumped on the pavement with a bottle of alcohol in her hand - and parents are asked to think about what could happen next.

The campaign aims to encourage all parents to talk to their children and empower them to make the right choices about alcohol and to communicate the many risks and potential consequences of drinking, taking drugs and getting involved in anti-social behaviour.

Tips for ensuring your child is safe and sound include; staying in contact via mobile and checking with other parents, meeting their friends, giving them a curfew and making sure transport has been arranged for them to get home safely.

Councillor Maire Cairns, Chair of the PCSP states, “There are a number of hot spot areas across the borough where young people tend to congregate and we are working hard with the PSNI to try and alleviate these issues – but we also need the help of parents.

Inspector Brian Mills, PSNI adds, “Underage drinking damages the health of young people, creates problems in our communities and encourages Anti- Social Behaviour. We ask that parents talk to their children and remain aware of their social activities. In the coming months we will be focusing on the hotspot areas across the borough. We need parents to help us keep their children safe.”

For a copy of the booklet, contact 028 3831 2529.