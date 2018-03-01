Wintry weather causing disruption: Schools closed and road conditions treacherous

Heavy snowfalls and icy conditions have forced a number of local schools to close.
Bronte Primary School
Drumadonnell Primary School
Dromore Road Primary School
Edenderry Primary School
Donacloney Primary School
Drumadonnell Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School
Banbridge High School
Rathfriland High School
A full list of schools that are closed is available on the Department of Education website - www.education-ni.gov.uk/news/school-closures
The Department for Infrastructure has said salting of the scheduled road network has been ongoing throughout the night, with snow ploughs also operating where necessary. The DfI said this morning: “The south and east of the province are experiencing the most snow with much of the M1 and A1 currently down to one lane in each direction. Further salting and ploughing is continuing at present.”