A woman has been convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court for claiming benefits she was not entitled to.

Jill Cochrane (29) of Hillsborough Road, Dromore claimed Income Support totalling £22,202 she was not entitled to. She was given 200 hours community service.

She is also required to repay any money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud