X Factor Live tour is coming to Belfast in 2019 - here's how to get tickets

The X Factor live tour is to play Belfast's SSE Arena in 2019
The standout acts of the 2018 series will embark on a 16 date tour starting in February next year, stopping off in Belfast on March 6, 2019. The lineup will likely include popular runners up and the show's winner, who will be crowned in the lead up to Christmas.
Becca Dudley, who fronts the talent shows digital coverage, will retain her role of presenting the tour.
Acts who have previously taken part in the tour include One Direction, James Arthur and JLS.
Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday October 19 at 9am and will cost £37.50. Tickets can be purchased from ssearenabelfast.com
Full list of X Factor live tour dates
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - February 15, 2019
First Direct Arena, Leeds - February 16, 2019
Genting Arena, Birmingham - February 17, 2019
Brighton Centre - February 19, 2019
Bournemouth International Centre - February 20, 2019
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - February 21, 2019
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - February 22, 2019
SSE Arena, Wembley - February 23, 2019
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - February 24, 2019
Bonus Arena, Hull - February 26, 2019
BHGE Arena, Aberdeen - February 27, 2019
SSE Hydro, Glasgow - February 28, 2019
Echo Arena, Liverpool - March 1, 2019
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - March 2, 2019
Manchester Arena - March 3, 2019