Young people get set for a sizzling summer

Kids have a busy summer schedule ahead of them thanks to a host of activities taking place as part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Summer Activity Programme for Young People.

If you are already starting to think about you can do to keep your little ones busy during the school holidays, there is sure to be something for them to enjoy in the local area.

Courses in climbing and multi sports commence the first week in July with many more to follow later in July and August including Athletics, Badminton, Dance, Netball, Tennis and Squash.

For those adventure seekers aged 8 – 14 years, Gilford Community Centre will host a canoeing course from Monday July 2 to Friday July 6 running from 7pm – 8.30pm and organised in conjunction with Banbridge Kayak and Canoe Club.

The cost to participate will be £15 for the first child and each additional child from the same immediate family will cost £12.

A multi-sports course will be held at Fairhill Primary School in Kinallen for children aged 5 to 11 years, running from 10am – 2pm from Monday July 2 – Friday July 6.

The cost for the multi sports course is £25 for the first child and £20 for each additional child from the same immediate family.

For further information about the courses, to register, or to find out about the wealth of other activities on offer over the summer months please visit www.getactiveabc.com/book or for enquires contact Laura O’Hagan on 028 4066 0637 or email laural.ohagan@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.