IFA extend football suspension in response to coronavirus pandemic

Irish Football Association officials have decided to extend the suspension of the “current football season, at both domestic and grassroots level” until Thursday, April 30.

The full IFA statement is as follows:

"The Irish FA Board has agreed to extend the suspension of the football season in Northern Ireland, at both domestic and grassroots level, until 30 April.

"The decision was made at a board meeting earlier today and is subject to an ongoing review of the evolving situation around coronavirus (Covid-19).

"It said the decision had been taken with public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind.

"The matter will be kept under constant review and it means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time.

"Government advice and that from the health authorities remains in place. We continue to encourage people to visit NHSUK/coronavirus for information about the virus and how to protect yourself and use the 111 online coronavirus service to check if you need medical help.

"Earlier this month the Board initially suspended all football here until 4 April but that suspension has now been extended."