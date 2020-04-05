MY BEST 11 I PLAYED WITH (Part 2): Paddy McCourt

Our 'My Best 11 I Played With' series continues with former Derry City, Celtic and Northern Ireland winger Paddy McCourt, as he selects his cross-channel/international side.

After selecting his League of Ireland eleven last week, McCourt, who has played with a host of top English and Scottish players, switches his attention to his playing days across the water.

McCourt, who played for Celtic, Brighton, Barnsley, Notts County and Luton, goes for an attacking 4-3-3 system, so here's his best 11 players he played with and the reasons why....

Artur Boruc (Goalkeeper - Celtic): Artur was an unbelievably good goalkeeper and at one stage of his career was probably rated in the top 5 in the world. Some of the saves I’ve seen him make in training and in games were phenomenal. Top goalkeeper.

Aaron Hughes (Right-Back - Northern Ireland & Brighton): Without doubt the best professional I’ve encountered during my career, a brilliant football player and an even better person. I was fortunate to play with Aaron at club level with Brighton and spent many years with him at international level.

Jonny Evans (Centre-Back - Northern Ireland): Jonny is the best central defender I've played alongside during my career. He has every attribute needed to be a top level defender and he’s proven that constantly over the last 10 or more years. He's also a very smart lad off the field.

Paddy McCourt won a host of medals during his time at Celtic.

Lewis Dunk (Centre-Back - Brighton): I only played with Dunky for one season at Brighton but I knew right away that he was a top drawer player. A real high level footballing centre-back who’s probably valued at £40+ million now.

Charlie Mulgrew (Left-Back - Celtic): Charlie had an unbelievable left foot, he could literally put the ball anywhere he wanted and do it so consistently. A brilliant lad off the pitch also who was my roommate at Celtic during my time there.

Scott Brown (Centre-Midfielder - Celtic): Scott is a born leader who has become one of the most iconic and successful captains in Glasgow Celtic’s history. He has an incredible drive and desire that rubs off on everyone around him and he's also a very good footballer. Top player

Steven Davis (Centre-Midfielder - Northern Ireland): A terrific footballer who’s had a brilliant career at both club and international level. I first met him as a 17-year-old when we were both in the Northern Ireland Under 21’s and you could tell instantly that he was going to be a top player. Great lad off the pitch too.

Northern Ireland's Paddy McCourt was a fans favourite at Windsor Park.

Victor Wanyama (Centre-Midfielder - Celtic): Victor was the strongest player I’ve ever played with or against. When he first came to Celtic he struggled to get up to speed but by the time he left he was a superb player who could mix it with the very best in that midfield area. Strong as an Ox but could also play.

Aiden McGeady (Right-Wing/Striker - Celtic): On his day Aiden was absolutely breathtaking, I’ve literally seen him torture players to the extent they wanted to be taken off. They’d try to kick him but he’d just come back for more. Brilliant player who was really tough also for a player slight in build.

Robbie Keane (Striker - Celtic): Robbie only played at Celtic for five months but the impression he left on everyone was immense. Without doubt the cleverest footballer I’ve ever encountered, his movement and finishing were frightening to witness and you only have to look at the career he had to realise how good he was. Robbie was wonderful player.

James Forrest (Left-Wing/Striker - Celtic): James was a young player breaking through at Celtic while I was there. He was a quiet lad but had unbelievable attributes. He’s gone on to have a wonderful career at Celtic in which he’s won countless individual awards and team honors and he’s still only 28. A great lad and I'm delighted he’s done so well.