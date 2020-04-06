NIFL confirm commitment to complete Irish League season

Officials “remain committed at this stage to completing the current NI Football League season”.

A NIFL statement also emphasised “regular discussion” over the future of a football season disrupted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The full statement read as follows: The NI Football League continues to engage closely with the Irish FA and the European Leagues regarding the relevant calendar matters to allow for the resumption and conclusion of the current season.

“As a member of the European Leagues, we have been in regular discussion with other leagues across the continent and continue to review information and guidance from UEFA and the European Clubs Association.

“Following further guidance received from the European Leagues we remain committed at this stage to completing the current NI Football League season at Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League level.

“There is also a commitment to still contest the 2020 Women’s Premiership season this year.

“In reality, it remains impossible to commit to a date when competitions could resume, this will of course depend on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidance from the UK Government & health authorities but most importantly when it is safe for everyone to return to a sporting arena.

“The NI Football League remains committed to continuing to assist our member clubs with support and guidance, including in relation to funding and financial support.

“The health and wellbeing of fans, staff and players and the wider community remains the NI Football League’s highest priority at this time.”

The Irish Football Association recently extended the suspension of football to April 30 from the original date of April 4.

