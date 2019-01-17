Anniversary time for rugby's Nutty Krust Floodlit Cup

In a double milestone for Portadown Rugby Club not only it is the 150th anniversary of the Chambers Park based club, but annual Nutty Krust Floodlit Cup hosted at the Co Armagh venue celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The launch of the 2019 competition was held at the rugby club and the draw made for this year's competition, which again is for Under-18 sides from clubs across the Province.

Brian Irwin, director of Irwin's Bakery, long-time sponsors of the popular event and Ulster Branch president, Stephen Elliott, conducted the draw.

First Round and dates: Malone v Banbridge (Feb 20); City of Derry v City of Armagh (Feb 27); Enniskillen v Randalstown (March 6); Omagh/Dungannon v Rainey OB (March 13).

The semi-finals will be played on March 26 and 27 and the final on April 10.

All games are played at Chambers Park, Portadown.