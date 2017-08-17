'Flying doctor’ hands over the baton

Dr Fred MacSorley MBE, the world-class road racing medic, has hung up his racing leathers for the last time.

The highly regarded GP from Lurgan, who has unquestionably saved many lives at the roadside over the course of his 30-year service to road racing, was honoured with a parade lap after the roads closed at Dundrod for the Ulster Grand Prix



‘Doctor Fred’, as he is affectionately known by the road racing community, lead the lap with his wife Dr Alex Magee riding pillion, followed by the entire medical team and every competitor in the day's races.