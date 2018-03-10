IRELAND 28 SCOTLAND 8: Waiting game for Ireland on England v France result to be crowned Champions

IRELAND 28 SCOTLAND 8

Ireland got the job done in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, securing the bonus point win over Scotland to push them 10 points clear at the head of the Nat West 6 Nations championship.

A try brace from Jacob Stockdale - his 10th try in eight international starts - and one apiece for Conor Murray and replacement hooker Sean Cronin, got Joe Schmidt's Ireland the five match points they needed.

While the Grand Slam remains on track, Ireland are now waiting for the result of the France v England game in Paris.

If England fail to get a try scoring bonus point, Ireland will be crowned Six Nations champions a week before going to Twickenham to face their rivals.

Having totally dominated the opening quarter Ireland found themselves trailing 3-0 to a Greig Laidlaw penalty on 12 minutes.

And it was the Scots who looked good with ball in hand on several occasions, only for the final pass or a mistake stop them from really putting further pressure on.

It was form an enterprising attack from the visitots that Ireland got their opening score,

Centre Peter Horne’s pass aimed for Huw Jones and Blair Kinghorne failed to find a target and Six Nations top try scorer, Jacob Stockdale gratefully received the intercpet, raced under the posts and Jonathan Sexton made it 7-3 after 22 minutes.

It should have been more after a great move from behind the scrum saw the Irish switch direction and Garry Ringrose tore through the scampering Scottish cover. It should have come to more, but a penalty give away was criminal in the end.

The Scots threw plenty at the Irish, keen not to let things settle and a beautiful piece of football from centre Huw Jones saw hm chase his own kick. His pass inside did not find fullback Stuart Hogg and a golden opportunity of a try had gone for the visitors - which they genuinely had deserved.

Having soaked up a lot of pressure a Rob Kearney break got Ireland out of their own half and into a solid attacking position. A penalty with the clock in the red saw Ireland opt for the scrum - the pack were halted in their pursuit of the line, the ball was then flashed left and Stockdale obliged with his second of the game. Sexton’s touchline conversion sent Ireland in 14-3 at the break.

The third Irish try came four minutes into the second half. Ireland opted to put a kickable penalty to touch, the lineout was secured and the drive put on. Scumhalf Conor Murray then pressed for the line and did well to force over for the try.

Sexton’s conversion secured a 21-3 advantage.

The Scots pressed hard and having spurned two try scoring opportunities, eventually winger Blair Kinghorn crossed for an unconverted try on 51 minutes.

Ireland rolled up the sleeves and while Sexton mixed a penalty on 65 minutes, two minutes later the crucial match bonus point was bagged when replacement hooker, Sean Cronin, crashed over for the try - Sexton converting for a 28-8 lead