Ulster GP: 'Dromara Destroyers' lead annual ride-out to Dundrod course

Hundreds of bikers took part in the now annual MCE Ulster Grand Prix ‘Bike Fest’ convoy on Tuesday night, culminating in a lap of the Dundrod circuit.

The legendary Dromara Destroyers quartet of Brian Reid, Ray McCullough, Trevor Steele and Ian McGregor led a rideout of over 200 bikes from Dromara village centre for the third year running.

Joining them at Dundrod were two convoys of Harley Davidsons and Vespas, travelling from Scooter Specialist NI in Belfast.

Noel Johnston, UGP Clerk of the Course, said: “We were delighted to see so many people from the biking community out in force but who could blame them for being unable to turn down the chance to ride round Dundrod during bike week – safely of course.

“The circuit itself is in great shape and we’re now ready for the first race bikes on the grid on Wednesday morning. Here’s to a safe few days of close, shoulder to shoulder racing at what is, in my opinion, the greatest mass start road race in the world.”