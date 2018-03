British Lion duo Rory Best and Iain Henderson confirmed contract extensions on Tuesday.

Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best has agreed an IRFU contract to the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Versatile lock Iain Henderson agreed a three-year extension keeping him with Ireland and Ulster until the end of the 2021 season.

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes believes having both at Kingspan Stadium is crucial in the development of young rising talent.