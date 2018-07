Rory McIlroy suffered a case of the blues with the putter at Ballyliffin as he began his quest for a second Irish Open Championship on Thursday.

The Holywood man - winner in 2016 at the K Club - missed at least seven golden opportunities on the greens, but was not overly despondent having shot a two-under par 70.

That leaves him three shots behind leader New Zealand's Ryan Fox going into the second day.