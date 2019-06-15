Ireland women take another major step in Olympic hockey dream

Ireland women secured a place in the Olympic Games 2020 qualifiers as they booked a place in the final of the FIH Series Finals at Banbridge with a semi-final success over Czech Republic.

The 4-0 win at Havelock Park ensures the Irish dream of competing in the Tokyo hosted Games is a step closer.

Shirley McCay and Zoe Wilson netted from penalty corner moves in the second quarter to set the hosts on their way to a comfortable win over the Czechs, who they had beaten 8-1 during the pool phase.

Sarah Hawshaw's close-range finish and an Anna O'Flanagan strike after a sublime attacking move from the Irish in the final minute sealed a place in the decider.

Ireland will face Korea or Malaysia in Sunday's final (3.30pm).