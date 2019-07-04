‘Drive for Drew’: Orange lodges rev up for fundraising event

Tractors, vintage cars and motorcycles will take to the roads around Dromore, Co Down on Monday, July 15 as Orange lodges within Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1 host ‘Drive for Drew’ – a fundraising event in memory of local solicitor and former grand secretary of the Orange Order, Drew Nelson.

Mr Nelson, 60, passed away in October 2016 after a short illness.

Proceeds from the event, which will set off from Skeogh Orange Hall, Diamond Road at 11am (registration from 10am), will be donated to the Drew Nelson Legacy Project, which aims to expand the Orange Institution’s current student provision in the university area of Belfast, with the ultimate aim of creating a standalone ‘Drew Nelson Centre’.

The ‘Drive for Drew’ route will extend approximately 25 miles and pass several Orange halls. Entry costs £10 per vehicle and refreshments will be available.