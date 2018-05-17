Giving thanks for 150 years of Balmoral Show

The Dromore Presbytery is inviting people to a special service of thanksgiving to celebrate 150 years of the Balmoral Show.

The service will take place at Maze Presbyterian Church, Kesh Road on Sunday, May 27 at 6.30pm, with a reception and refreshments in the church hall afterwards.

Participating in the time of praise, prayer, interviews and Bible teaching will be Alan Crowe, Chief Executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), representatives from Rural Support and members from within the local Presbytery.

A special offering will be taken up for Rural Support, a charity that is a great help to farmers and rural families.

The organisation operates a helpline (0800 138 1678) which offers a listening and signposting service for farmers and rural families across Northern Ireland.