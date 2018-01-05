The ultimate tribute to the Queen of Country music

A leading Dolly Parton tribute artist is returning by popular demand to a Belfast club this month in a show that’s sure to be a hit with fans of the Queen of Country,

Sarah Jayne Crust, one of the UK’s top Dolly Parton acts, will take to the stage with her The Dolly Parton Experience show at the Cabaret Supper Club in the city on Thursday January 11.

The singer, who has been impersonating the pint-sized country star for 25 years, has performed everywhere from Spain, the Balearics, Germany, Scandinavia and India to Hong Kong, The Channel Islands, Orkney Islands, Ireland, Scotland England and Wales. “I’ve always loved Dolly Parton,” said Sarah Jayne. “I think she’s a great role model to people of all ages from being a successful performer and fun-loving theme park owner to a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

“I have a job that most people dream of. Travelling the world and bringing joy to many people. I can honestly say I get to live that dream every week.”

Sarah Jayne is so popular she’s even played for VIP guests at the behest of Dolly Parton herself.

Her tribute to the country star will include some of Dolly’s biggest hits including 9to5, Jolene, Coat of Many Colours, Love Is Like A Butterfly, I Will Always Love You and Islands in the Stream.

She explained: “Fans can expect a Dolly Parton overload from Grammy award winning songs and replica Costumes to Dolly anecdotes and Andy Crust as Kenny Rogers (played by TV’s Andy Crust). I’ve been playing in Northern Ireland since the 90s in various theatres and festivals across the country. It’s one of my favourite places to play, everyone is so friendly and they really appreciate the effort that goes into the show. Of course they’re big Dolly fans too, which helps. The Cabaret Supper Club is such a lovely setting to be performing in, and the fact that fans can sit down to a meal and entertainment makes it a special experience. The 1920’s Atlanta City style Supper club really gets people in the mood, it’s a real gem of Northern Ireland.”

Tables for The Dolly Parton Experience at Cabaret Supper Club, Belfast, on Thursday January 11 are available from 6.30pm. Tickets are £32.50 for main course meal and show. For more information log into www.cabaretbelfast.com