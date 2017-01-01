Dromore Leader

Stole charity box at Burger King to  ‘feed her drug habit’

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Police found electricity meter had been by-passed

Elderly woman ‘pushed aside’

Court order revoked on medical grounds

‘We are in for a prolonged period of direct rule’

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

Defendant is returned for trial facing serious assault charge

Caught out after he hit parked car

Fined £100 for fraud offence

Ben Cosgrove in action for Banbridge Academy in the 2013 Burney Cup final. Pic: Presseye.

Former Banbridge player called up to Scotland squad

The Jules Rimet World Cup trophy

FIFA unanimously backs plans for a 48 team World Cup from 2026 onwards

Banbridge Academy captain Toby Baxter is gearing up for his side's Schools' Cup opener against Dromore High School.

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Exciting derby as Banbridge Academy host Dromore

Crystal Park, home of Banbridge Town FC.

Town sign Linfield Rangers player

GOLF: Team Three coast to Winter League success

Teggart double helps Gers continue fine form

Kevin’s class caps a comeback for ten man Town

FOOTBALL: King could ring the changes for derby

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran promises live shows in Belfast in 2017

Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Lisburn woman Jennifer Morrow who will take part in a new TV show called The Big Painting Challenge. Photo: Ed Miller/PA Wire

Northern Ireland woman takes part in new BBC1 show The Big Painting Challenge

Father Eugene O'Hagan

Swashbuckling musical fun with the Pirates of Penzance

Lisburn woman Jennifer Morrow who will take part in a new TV show called The Big Painting Challenge. Photo: Ed Miller/PA Wire

Northern Ireland woman takes part in new BBC1 show The Big Painting Challenge

A little genius

Five ways to make your child a creative genius

