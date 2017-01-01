Dromore Leader

Search

‘It is not fun to drive a car at anyone’ judge tells defendant

News
Mark McMaw, new minister at Tandragee Presbyterian.

New minister at Tandragee

News
Sunny spells
7c
5c

Thought man was covered by insurance to drive her vehicle

News

Students take up market challenge

News

Event cooks up career ideas

News

UK’s largest Lego event coming to Northern Ireland

News

Charged with theft and having no insurance at the Outlet

Crime
Court

Man drove dangerously in Banbridge

Crime
Banbridge Town Manager Ronnie Haughey. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

IRISH LEAGUE: Haughey is new Banbridge Town manager

Football
Carl Frampton with the world title belt.

BOXING: Frampton vows to bring belt back to Belfast

More Sport
Aaron Black has taken over the reigns at Rathfriland FC. Pic: Rathfriland FC

Black is back at the Whites as new boss

Football
Stuart Thompson was forced into nets after Tuda Murphy went off injured on 67 minutes. INBL1704-213PB

Town go down to Dundela as Tuda stretchered off

Football

RUGBY UNION: Banbridge must react to get title tilt on track

More Sport

‘We have achieved nothing yet’ says table-topping Banbridge Town boss

Football

Quiz: Can you identify these football clubs by their old badges?

Football

Former Banbridge player called up to Scotland squad

Sport
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
Thorntons product recall

Thorntons recalls Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

News
Reunited: Katie (14) and Ben (4) were delighted to get Stella back.

Curious cat makes it home safe after 10-mile road trip

News

‘It is not fun to drive a car at anyone’ judge tells defendant

News
Mark McMaw, new minister at Tandragee Presbyterian.

New minister at Tandragee

News
Speeding plumber caught doing 90mph on the A1 at Dromore

Speeding plumber caught doing 90mph on the A1 at Dromore

Crime
Teenager receives four-month sentence in YOC

Thought man was covered by insurance to drive her vehicle

News