Dromore Leader

Search

Minister tells young farmers they are 'leaders of tomorrow'

Business
Kim Bailie.

Dance teacher Kim set to become examiner

News
BT has announced price changes

BT price hike for all broadband and TV users

Business
Cloudy
5c
-5c

Man on disorderly behaviour charge

Crime

Driver was doing 15mph over limit

Crime

Traffic wardens to be removed from some towns and villages

News

Punched woman unconscious in random attack

Crime

Charged with assault on police

Crime

Cash for ash scheme: More than 40 applications came from the local area

News
Banbridge's Josh Cromie is available again alongside Andrew Magrath. INBL1602-241PB

RUGBY UNION: Banbridge must react to get title tilt on track

More Sport
Banbridge Town Manager Stuart King. Photo Paul Byrne Photography INBL-1631-210PB TOWN FC

‘We have achieved nothing yet’ says table-topping Banbridge Town boss

Football
Juventus bagdes, old and new

Quiz: Can you identify these football clubs by their old badges?

Football
Ben Cosgrove in action for Banbridge Academy in the 2013 Burney Cup final. Pic: Presseye.

Former Banbridge player called up to Scotland squad

Sport

FIFA unanimously backs plans for a 48 team World Cup from 2026 onwards

Football

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Exciting derby as Banbridge Academy host Dromore

More Sport

Town sign Linfield Rangers player

Football

GOLF: Team Three coast to Winter League success

More Sport
BT has announced price changes

BT price hike for all broadband and TV users

Business
Credit: Moneysupermarket.com / YouTube

From twerking builders to Scottish football fans: 10 most complained-about adverts in 2016

Offbeat
Thorntons product recall

Thorntons recalls Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

News
Thorntons product recall

Thorntons recalls Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

News
Tesco Takeaway Butter Chicken

Tesco recalls ready meal over allergy risk

Whats on
Creme Egg's

Giant Creme Egg hopes dashed by Cadbury

Whats on
Rat ate the car seat

‘A rat ate my Mercedes Benz’

News
Dromore High School pupils who received the Five Year Full Attendance Award.

Dromore High School holds its annual prize night for students

Education
BT has announced price changes

BT price hike for all broadband and TV users

Business

Women hold just 12% of jobs paying £150,000-plus

UK

Johanna Konta shows her class in win over Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

National
Didn’t complete programme to help his alcohol management

Didn’t complete programme to help his alcohol management

Crime