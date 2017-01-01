Dromore Leader

Bail refused in sheep theft case

News

Police urge householders not to keep large sums of cash at home

Crime
Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

‘Breaking Bad here we come’ judge tells student

News
Sunny spells
6c
-3c

Admitted damaging car and resisting police

News

Fined for being drunk in charge

News

‘Offensive’ Facebook post leads to house search

News

Man arrested after dramatic police chase

Crime
Logging onto Facebook

Facebook cloning: What’s true and what’s false about the viral warning?

News
Working on a sewing machine

Gender pay gap could be ‘baked into the next generation’ of workers

Business
Stephen Greene was given his marching orders late on at the Dub. INBL1704-212PB

IRISH LEAGUE: Wasteful Banbridge Town punished at Queen’s

Football
Lucky McKee scored twice in Ards Irish Indoor semi-final and added another in the decider. Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye

HOCKEY: Lucy and Kerri help Ards to Irish Indoor crown

Sport
Banbridge Town Manager Ronnie Haughey. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

IRISH LEAGUE: Haughey is new Banbridge Town manager

Football
Carl Frampton with the world title belt.

BOXING: Frampton vows to bring belt back to Belfast

More Sport

Black is back at the Whites as new boss

Football

Town go down to Dundela as Tuda stretchered off

Football

RUGBY UNION: Banbridge must react to get title tilt on track

More Sport

‘We have achieved nothing yet’ says table-topping Banbridge Town boss

Football
A2 students at Newbridge College

Class act at New-Bridge College

Whats on
Toblerone

Shoppers instantly know when products are shrunk

Offbeat
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
Crime
Brenda Hale

Hale vows to continue work to address traffic problems

News
Reunited: Katie (14) and Ben (4) were delighted to get Stella back.

Curious cat makes it home safe after 10-mile road trip

News
Court

Bail refused in sheep theft case

News
Dr Fiona Carey, Consultant Clinical Lead in Sexual Health with the South Eastern Health Trust.

Top doctor says rise in HIV cases is ‘a worrying trend’

Health