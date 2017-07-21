Are you ready for a Sparkle Dash?

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is hosting its first ever Sparkle Dash 5k event this summer - bringing a festival of glitter and entertainment to Giants Park, Belfast on Sunday, August 6.

The event which is sponsored by Mauds Ice Creams – Northern Ireland’s leading ice-cream manufacturer - is inviting runners and walkers to participate in the 5k challenge on August 6, which will see runners and spectators generously doused in a rainbow of sparkling glittered powders in a bid to raise vital funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The Maud’s Sparkle Dash 5k will start at 11:30am, with gates open to the public from 10am and ample car parking on site. Entry fee per running participant is £30, with children under 5 going free. The charity is also offering a Special Price Family Package at £70 which includes two adults and up to three children.

Joanna Pawson, Events Manager at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, said: “We are really excited to be hosting our first ever Sparkle Dash 5k this summer on August, 6 at Giant’s Park, Belfast. The venue is perfect for the event, with glitter stations, entertainment and ample parking space too.”

Roberta Wilson at Mauds Ice Creams added: “Mauds Ice Creams Ltd is delighted and honoured to sponsor the Mauds Sparkle Dash 5K in aid of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.”

To register go to: www.ticketsource.co.uk/maudssparkledash5k or nihispice.org

Participants will receive a registration pack including an official race t-shirt, goodies and a finisher’s medal. For more information on the event, please call 028 9077 7123 or email fundraising@nihospice.org