As we pre-heat our ovens for the Bake Off final let's recap on who we've lost already

The Great British Bake Off Final

It’s been another season of burnt biscuits and showstopping cakes - the nation has been gripped by series 7 of the Great British Bake Off. With the final looming this Wednesday, here’s a recap on who's had the upper crust and who’s had a soggy bottom.

The Great British Bake Off

The finalists...

Jane Beedle, 61

Jane wowed the judges in week one with her Lemon & Poppy Seed Drizzle Cake and was immediately crowned Star Baker. She’s since scored consistently high with the judges and could be stiff competition for the other finalists.

Candice Brown, 31

The Great British Bake Off

Candice could be front runner for the prestigious title of Bake Off Champion. She's won Star Baker three times this series, more than any other baker, and her exotic Peacock showstopper during Tudor Week cemented her place as a finalist.

Andrew Smyth, 25

Andrew’s Philharmonic Fondants won his place as Star Baker last week giving him a sure fire edge of his rival finalists. He’s had the title of Star Baker twice so expect something special from this icing champion.

And the rest...

Selasi Gbormittah, 30

The country mourned the loss of show favourite, Selasi, in week nine. Although he never won the star baker title and narrowly missed the final, it’s safe to say Selasi won the hearts of the nation instead.

Benjamina Ebuehi, 23

During Batter week Benjamina stole the show with her red onion chutney, brie and bacon Yorkshire puddings and her Tropical Churros, unfortunately she couldn't keep up with the others and lost her place in week eight.

Tom Gilliford, 26

The winner of bread week normally makes it to the GBBO final, but for Tom this wasn’t the case. His Chocolate Orange and Chilli Swirl Loaf may have won him the star baker title in week three but it wasn’t enough to get him to the final.

Rav Bansal, 28

There’s no denying Rav was the most experimental with his flavours however he wasn't tickling the taste buds of Paul and Mary and he left the show in week six.

Val Stones, 66

One of the most popular contestants on this year’s show, Val, lost her place in the competition in week five during Pastry week when her Sultana and Cinnamon Swirls didn’t quite make the cut.

Kate Barmby, 37

Christmas didn’t come early for Kate when her Christmas Dinner Compromise Yorkshire puddings lost her her place in Bake Off during Batter Week.

Michael Georgiou, 20

Bread Week is a notoriously difficult week for the bakers and this year’s challenges were no exception. Michael’s Cypriot Dove and Olive Branch Plaited Loaf with Houmous didn’t rise to the occasion and he lost his place in week three.

Louise Williams, 46

Biscuit Week saw gingerbread houses crumble to pieces and it was Louise’s Gingerbread Wedding that had the judges saying I don’t instead of I do.

Lee Banfield, 67

Lee got the boot from Bake Off in week one when his Strawberry Surprise Mirror Glaze Cake didn’t have quite enough of a surprise to get him to week two.

The Great British Bake Off final is on Wednesday 26 October at 8.00pm on BBC One.