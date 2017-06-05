Call issued for a pavement clean-up

A call has been issued for a cleanup of the pavements in the Laurencetown and Gilford area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Savage, has called on the Housing Executive to clean up pavements specifically in the Churchview area of Lawrencetown and Castleview area of Gilford.

Speaking following a community canvass he said:“I have been in touch with the Housing Executive with regards to both areas in recent times.

“The Housing Executive has committed to a clean up of the pavements in Churchview however they are yet to provide a specific date.

“I have also requested a similar clean up in the Castle view area and am awaiting a response.

“I will continue to press for action until this work has been carried out”.