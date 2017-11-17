Concerns over disparities in council spending

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council says it is reviewing its service delivery and expenditure after concerns were raised about disparities in terms of spending in different parts of the borough.

The local authority was responding to comments made by Councillor Glenn Barr about the amount of money being spent on street and pavement weed spraying.

The UUP man voiced concerns after learning that far less is spent in the Banbridge area than some other parts of the borough.

“I was shocked to learn of the differing costs between legacy council areas,” Councillor Barr said. “Banbridge legacy council spends just over £4,000 between staffing, chemical costs and vehicle/equipment costs compared to Armagh which has over £33,000 spent on its legacy council area.

“I have called for a harmonisation approach which would mean that residents or businesses in any part of the borough will be treated in the same way, no matter where they are located.”

Responding, a council spokesperson commented: “The harmonisation of services across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon is still ongoing. Historically each legacy council agreed a budget for service provision across all areas, including weed spraying. The council is continuing to review service delivery and expenditure with a view to achieving a more balanced approach.”