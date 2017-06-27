Banbridge set to host Twelfth parade

Approximately 100 lodges and 70 bands are anticipated to take part in the Twelfth in Banbridge.

Preparations are well underwayfor the largest parade in County Down.

Orangemen and women of the local District will be joined by their contemporaries from nearby Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Rathfriland, Lower Iveagh West, Loughbrickland, Gilford and Newry.

There is expected to be a carnival atmosphere with organisers expecting in the region of 20,000 people to witness the colour and pageantry of an Orange procession. The main parade will set off from the assembly field at Banbridge Rugby Club at 12 noon and proceed via Newry Road, Newry Street, Bridge Street, Downshire Road and Huntly Road to the demonstration field at Peggy’s Loaning.

Among those stepping out in their home town will be the members of Banbridge Bible and Crown Defenders LOL 423.

The lodge recently raised in excess of £35,000 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice after climbing the four highest mountains in the UK – accompanied by a Lambeg drum.

Also taking part will be Seapatrick Flute Band – one of the oldest flute bands in Ireland formed in 1873 – and Lisnaward Flute Band who are celebrating their 125th anniversary.

Two lodges will have new banners on display, No Surrender LOL 20 and Downshire Guiding Star LOL 123.

The guest speaker will be Henry Dunbar, past Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland. The religious service will be conducted by Rev Norman Hutton, chaplain of Newry District.

The return parade is due to commence at approximately 4pm.