Heartbroken family appeal for help as Brave Cameron (12) battles brain tumour

A local father has pleaded for assistance to help raise money for his son to travel to Mexico to receive treatment for a brain tumour.

Cameron Truesdale was just a normal healthy twelve-year-old, until his mother noticed that he had a turn his eye and had begun to slur his words.

They took him to the doctor and after a CT scan the family were dealt the crushing news that Cameron had an DIPG brain tumour.

Due to the location and the type of tumour rather than extensive treatment and some radiotherapy, the family were told to go home and make memories.

However the family have heard about experimental treatment in Mexico but for them to travel they are going to need to raise £300,000, for ten months of treatment.

Cameron’s father, Harold ‘Hammy’ Truesdale told the Leader that they face a very difficult task of raising the money.

He said: “The treatment is in Mexico so we are now needing to get the money together so Cameron can get the treatment he deserves.

“His mummy did a lot of research and found the treatment. We can’t afford it ourselves because it’ll be in the region of £300,000 for the treatment, flights and accommodation.

“There is a promising treatment in Mexico where children with DIPG are seeing really promising results but this comes at a cost of roughly £30,000 per month and we are roughly looking at ten months worth of treatments. My son deserves this chance too. I just pray I can give it to him with the help of everybody else.”

Cameron has three siblings, sister Chloe (9) and two step-sisters aged two and 15 months. Harold said Cameron remains positive. “He is OK at the moment. We’re taking it one day at a time.”

A series of fundraising events will be held to help the appeal reach this difficult target of £300,000. Harold thanked all those who donated. You can donate to the fund at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cure4cam.